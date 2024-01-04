Three Washington cities have highest minimum wage in the US, one even topping $20 an hour

Washington will have the highest state minimum wage in the country in 2024 at $16.28 an hour, but three cities in the state have even higher wages.

Tukwila, Washington's minimum wage in the new year is $20.29 an hour for large employers (500+ employees) and $18.29 for mid-size employers.

Seattle is not far behind, increasing to $19.97 an hour for large employers (501+ employees). For smaller employers, the minimum wage is $17.25 an hour, but only if the employer pays $2.72/hour toward medical benefits and/or the employee earns at least $2.72/hour in tips.

The city of SeaTac's minimum wage is now $19.71 an hour.

Seattle was the first in the nation to pass a $15 an hour minimum wage back in 2014, with a phased-in approach over several years depending on the size of the employer.

Washington has highest minimum wage of any US State

The state's minimum wage in 2023 was $15.74 an hour. That means it's increasing by $0.54 in 2024.

According to Washington's Department of Labor and Industries (L&I), the increase is "directly linked to the cost of common goods such as housing, food, and medical care as reflected in the Consumer Price Index."

State Law passed by voters in 2016 directs L&I to calculate the minimum wage for the coming year based on "the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers."

RELATED: Minimum wage, cannabis use, waiting period for guns

The minimum wage applies to workers who are 16 and older. Under state law, 14 and 15-year-olds can be paid 85%, which will be $13.84 in 2024.

Cities are allowed to set higher minimum wages. Seattle's minimum wage for large employers increased from $18.69 to the highest in the nation at $19.97 an hour in 2024.

Washington's wage will still be higher than California's, which is increasing to $16 an hour.

There are eight states in the country that will have minimum hourly wages at or above $15 as of Jan. 1, 2024:

Washington: $16.28

California: $16

Connecticut: $15.69

Maryland: $15

Massachusetts: $15

New Jersey: $15.13

New Mexico: $15

New York: $15

Washington, D.C. pays $17 an hour. Oregon pays $14.20. Hawaii pays $14 an hour. Idaho remains at the federal level $7.25.