Smoke from wildfires in the region could impact weekend air quality in western Washington

Wind direction is forecast to shift, blowing smoke from wildfires in the region to Puget Sound. Air quality across western Washington is at risk for the weekend, which could make situations especially unhealthy for those with medical conditions.

"We’re warning people about taking steps to protect themselves, staying indoors as much as possible," said Seth Preston, communications director for Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA).

NCWAA issued a Stage 2 Air Quality Burn Ban for Skagit, Whatcom and Island Counties, beginning the morning of Aug.19 until at least August 21. Preston said those counties have been spared thus far from the Sourdough Wildfire smoke, but that could change as smoke is forecast to affect the air quality for the next few days.

"People really need to understand that even if you’re in very good health breathing wildfire smoke is going to affect you in some way," said Preston. "It’s not good for your lungs, it’s not good for your heart."

Smoke from wildfires in other parts of Washington, Idaho and Canada are also contributing to the affected air quality.

Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said air quality could reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups including pregnant women, children and those with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions.

Rad Cunningham is an epidemiologist with DOH and manages the department’s air quality team. Cunningham said all people should be mindful of symptoms, including dizziness.

"The eyes will get dry and they’ll start noticing they have maybe a little shortness of breath or some wheezy coughing. I have asthma, so I feel it right away," said Cunningham.

To stay healthy and safe, the health department suggests designating one room in a home or business as a clean air space.

"Keep clean air flowing…either through a portable air cleaner or a box fan filter running to reduce your exposure. And just take it easy," said Cunningham.

DOH has recommendations to reduce exposure to wildfire smoke particles. The recommendations include:

Closing windows and doors

Don’t smoke cigarettes, burn candles or vacuum indoors

Filter indoor air through an HVAC system, HEPA portable air cleaner or DIY box fan filter

Set air conditioner to recirculating

Though the weekend air quality event isn’t expected to last long, Dr. Umair Shah, Washington State Secretary of Health, said everyone should get used to it as a common occurrence.

"We’re looking at all of these things to remind ourselves that these events are not theoretical. Climate change is here and we have got to do everything we can to fight that, not just theoretically, but today," said Dr. Shah. "We’re going to have to deal with heat-related and smoke related urgencies and emergencies, and that is one of the biggest challenges we have related to climate."

Preston said what’s done today, at least, could make the weekend air quality a bit more tolerable.

"People should just be aware of their own activities and avoid anything, no matter how small it may be, that could spark a fire which could contribute to the smoke load in the air. People should think twice about barbecuing, for example, just because that is adding to the smoke load," said Preston.