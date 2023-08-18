Seattle weather: Wildfire threat, smoke to surge into Puget Sound

While today's forecast is a refreshing change of pace with cooler temperatures - wildfire smoke and bad air quality is in store for this weekend.

Highs today will be mild and pleasant, lifting to the mid to upper 70s for many communities around Western Washington. After a cloudy start, plentiful sunshine is on tap for the afternoon.

Unfortunately, things take a turn this weekend. As winds shift to come from the northeast, smoke from fires burning in Canada and the North Cascades will pour into Western Washington. Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says it expects air quality to lower throughout the day on Saturday with air quality dropping to "unhealthy for sensitive groups." By Sunday, smoke is forecast to intensify, possibly dropping to "unhealthy" levels if not worse. The skies will be super haze. Hate to say that it'll smell like smoke, too.



Air quality should gradually improve, starting on Monday. For more, go here:

Stay tuned, because smoke forecasts are fluid and subject to change!



Another unfortunate aspect to this forecast: fire danger is sky high for the Cascades this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the western slopes of the Cascades due to dry and unstable air. The fire threat will be elevated elsewhere in Puget Sound, too. In Eastern Washington today, a Red Flag Warning is posted for gusts to 40 mph.



Thankfully, a westerly flow Monday through Wednesday will offer morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and improving air quality.



Take good care this weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

