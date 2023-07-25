House fire in University Place under investigation
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - Early Tuesday morning West Pierce firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in University Place.
The fire happened on 5500 block of Cirque Drive, causing neighbors to evacuate their homes.
No injuries reported.
University Place house fire
According to neighbors, the home was abandoned and had been vacant for at least a year.
The fire is under control with Fire Marshall's on scene to investigate the cause.
