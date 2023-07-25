Expand / Collapse search

House fire in University Place under investigation

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
University Place
FOX 13 Seattle

University Place fire under investigation

Investigation underway for a building fire in University Place.

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - Early Tuesday morning West Pierce firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in University Place.

The fire happened on 5500 block of Cirque Drive, causing neighbors to evacuate their homes. 

No injuries reported.

University Place house fire

According to neighbors, the home was abandoned and had been vacant for at least a year.

The fire is under control with Fire Marshall's on scene to investigate the cause.

Featured

Body recovered from burned vacant building in U-District
article

Body recovered from burned vacant building in U-District

A body has been recovered in the aftermath of a fire at a vacant building in Seattle's University District.