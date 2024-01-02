Student seriously injured after fight breaks out at high school in Tukwila

A student was left with serious injuries after a fight broke out at Foster High School in Tukwila.

School officials say several students got into a fight, which led to police and medical staff being called to the premises. According to officials, one student was seriously injured in the fight, but did not specify the nature of their injuries.

It is not known what led up to the fight, or if a weapon was involved. Officials confirmed a gun was not involved.

Police and school administrators are investigating the incident.

Officials say they will provide more information as it becomes available.