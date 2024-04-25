Temple, Penn, Princeton join growing list of pro-Palestinian protests

Tensions are high on college campuses across the country and here, in University City, tents are still up as part of an anti-Israel protest encampment at the College Green on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania.

Protesters are rallying in support of the Palestinian people.

It’s one of several pro-Palestinian protests that took place Thursday at local campuses.

Across the city, in North Philadelphia, protesters gathered at Temple University.

Crowds gathered at the campus Bell Tower and then made their way to city streets to march for their cause.

Students at the University of Pennsylvania demonstrate in support of the people of Palestine.

Over in Mercer County, protesters gathered at McCosh Courtyard on the campus of Princeton University in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Students demonstrate at Princeton University.

Two students were arrested for trespassing and have been barred from the campus pending a disciplinary process.

Princeton officials released a statement regarding the situation, saying:

"Because the University is committed to free and open inquiry in all matters, it guarantees all members of the University community the broadest possible latitude to speak, write, listen, challenge, and learn. That guarantee extends to protests and demonstrations, provided they do not involve genuine threats, harassment, or conduct that impedes the right of others to be heard, violates the law, or disrupts essential operations."