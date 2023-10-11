‘The board needs to make this right’; Parents concerned over SPS restructuring

Six weeks into the school year and students and staff with Seattle Public Schools are feeling the effects of a shakeup.

According to district officials, classes are being reconfigured to meet state classroom size requirements. As a result, some teaching jobs are on the chopping block.

Those topics were the center of heated public comments at Wednesday’s Seattle Public Schools’ regularly scheduled board meeting.

There were tears, accusations of a lack of transparency from top district officials, and a lot of questions on how this will impact some of the district's youngest students.

It was standing room only inside district headquarters. The school community's colorful signs were a telltale sign of the issues they have with the school board's recent decision to reconfigure classrooms and eliminate some teaching positions.

"Please do not close schools. Please vote no," said concerned member Chris Jackins.

"No money, not enough money for public schools? That’s not a good enough answer for me," said teacher Tyler Dupuis. "These cuts that are coming down are going to impact everyone."

In fact, the reconfiguration is set to impact dozens of schools district wide. According to administrators, 40 schools will lose teachers or have students moved to different classrooms.

This includes teachers like Ms. Angel, a K–3 teacher at Orca Elementary who is set to have her position eliminated.

Parent Seth Nielsen showed up with his family in solidarity speaking out for Miss Angel and others like her.

"We’re here because we want this teacher and others like her who do a wonderful job to continue having a positive impact on students in the early learning years," said Nielsen. "They can only do that if they get the support they need and stay on the job."

The district previously explained its decision to restructure, citing low enrollment in schools. The ratio of students to teachers is not matching up, specifically in the lower grades.

Speakers at Wednesday’s board meeting said that miscalculation falls on Seattle Public Schools district management.

"The board needs to make this right," said parent Robert Cruickshank. "The board needs to direct SPS management to find the funding to prevent these reshuffles at every school. If money needs to be found, cut staff and salaries here at central office. Don’t take it out of the classrooms and don’t take it from kids."

The school’s superintendent and board members listened to the near hour-plus of comments, but couldn’t respond directly. In a previous response they said:

"We recognize that staff and classroom assignment changes during the school year can cause anxiety and frustration for our families. We work with our district leadership, and principles to minimize disruption, and make adjustments as early in the school year as possible."

Most of the reshuffling is said to impact schools at the elementary levels.

The district added if it does not align grades K–3 and grades 4–5 staffing, the district stands to lose $3.6 million in state funding.