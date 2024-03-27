Carnation evacuated by another false alarm from Tolt River Dam

People living in Carnation were once again startled by a false alarm from the Tolt River Dam.

King County says the Tolt Dam early warning alarm sounds every Wednesday at 12 p.m. Wednesday morning, the county reported that alarm falsely sounded two hours early at 10 a.m.

The alarm prompted an immediate evacuation of everyone living in Carnation to move to high ground.

It is just the latest in a slew of ongoing issues with the dam’s alarm system. FOX 13 News previously reported that the old alarm system sounded six false alarms over the course of six years. The new system has been equally controversial, now having two false alarms in less than a year.

Despite living in the shadow of the Tolt River Dam — which supplies 30–40% of Seattle’s drinking water — residents in Carnation say they have seen none of the benefits these last 60 years.

Seattle Public Utilities canceled the regular 12 p.m. siren test and confirmed the dam is safe. Officials are investigating what sounded the alarm.