3.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Carnation, Washington

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Washington Cascades early Thursday morning.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN), the earthquake hit at around 5:02 a.m.

Seismologists say the quake struck about 8.6 miles east of Carnation and about 30.3 miles southeast of Everett.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to report it to the U.S. Geological Survey here.

No damages or injuries have been reported.