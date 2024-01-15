3.6-magnitude earthquake hits near Sequim, Washington

Two small earthquakes hit in Washington state Sunday evening, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake hit around 6 p.m. near Monroe.

Then at 7:30 p.m. a 3.6-magnitude quake struck near Sequim. It initially registered as a 3.5-magnitude quake but was reviewed and registered 3.6.

Dozens of people reported to USGS that they felt the quake.

No damage or injuries have been reported.