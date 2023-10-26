Tukwila PD investigating shooting that injured 1, no suspect identified

Tukwila Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night, but refused to cooperate with officers.

Police were called after 9 p.m. to reports of a shooting near S 152nd St and Tukwila International Blvd.

Officers arrived and found a man with a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect reportedly ran from the scene, but the victim would not cooperate with police to tell them what happened.

A K9 was brought in to track the suspect, but did not find anyone.

Detectives believe the shooting was targeted, but have no information on what led up to the shooting or who the suspect is.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Tukwila Police non-emergency line at (206) 241-2121, email tips@tukwilawa.gov or message the department on social media.