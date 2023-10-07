Two firefighters sent to hospital following 3-alarm fire in Renton

article

Two firefighters were sent to the hospital as a precaution following an hours-long fire fight in Renton.

Four units of a commercial unit were damaged in a fire. According to a spokesperson with Puget Sound Fire, the fire began on the west side of a commercial building with a variety of businesses inside – the fire spread west to east, with the final two units receiving smoke damage.

Renton Regional Fire was joined by fire crews from Puget Sound Fire and Skyway Fire on the 3-alarm fire. King County medics were on-scene, and transported two firefighters for what a spokesperson said appeared to be heat-related issues.

When fire crews first arrived they reported both heavy fire and smoke pouring out of the building.

While smoke damaged a number of businesses, a reported $2 million worth of classic cars and bikes were rescued from one of the businesses before fire could spread to that portion of the building.

The fire was extinguished early Saturday night, but it remains unclear how the fire began. Fire crews are concerned about potential "hot spots," so they are planning to monitor the scene throughout the night.