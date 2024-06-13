What is UEFA Euro 2024? Your guide to team groups, schedules, and top players

This summer, UEFA Euro 2024 is set to electrify fans across Germany. Kicking off on June 14, 2024, it will showcase some of the best soccer talent from Europe.

From star-studded teams to thrilling matches, this tournament is a must-watch for any soccer enthusiast. Here’s everything you need to know to join the excitement.

What is UEFA Euro 2024?

UEFA Euro 2024 is the premier international soccer tournament for national teams in Europe, organized by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). Established in 1960, it features legendary players and historic matches. The 2024 edition will see 24 teams competing for the prestigious title.

Here are the key dates for the Euro 2024 tournament (scroll down for the full tournament schedule):

Group stage: June 14 to June 26

Round of 16: June 29 to July 2

Quarterfinals: July 5 and 6

Semifinals: July 9 and 10

Final: July 14

The prestige and importance of UEFA Euro 2024

UEFA Euro 2024 is among the most prestigious soccer tournaments globally, second only to the FIFA World Cup.

Winning the Euro Championship is a monumental achievement for any national team. It symbolizes continental dominance and earns a revered place in European soccer history.

RELATED: Copa America 2024: Your guide to team groups, schedules, and top players

For national teams, winning UEFA Euro 2024 means more than just lifting a trophy. It brings national pride, boosts the team's global reputation, and is a crucial testing ground for the World Cup.

Past winners like Spain (2008, 2012), France (1984, 2000), and Germany (1972, 1980, 1996) have experienced transformative impacts. Their victories mark the height of their dominance and cement their legacies in soccer history.

How does UEFA Euro 2024 work?

The 24 teams are divided into six groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams advance to the knockout rounds. Here are the groups:

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Romania, Ukraine, Belgium, Slovakia

Group F: Türkiye, Georgia, Portugal, Czechia

UEFA Euro 2024 will take place across ten cities in Germany from June 14 to July 14. The tournament starts with the opening match at Berlin's Olympiastadion and concludes with the final at Munich's Allianz Arena. Key cities like Dortmund, Hamburg, and Frankfurt will also host crucial group stage and knockout matches.

Who is the favorite to win?

Defending champions Italy, with their experienced squad, are favorites to win UEFA Euro 2024. France, boasting stars like Kylian Mbappé, is a close second favorite. Other strong contenders include England, Spain, and Germany, each with a mix of seasoned players and rising talents.

Key players to watch

This year’s UEFA Euro promises to be thrilling with several key players to keep an eye on:

Kylian Mbappé (France): Known for his speed and goal-scoring prowess, Mbappé is a player who can change the game in an instant.

Harry Kane (England): As England’s captain and top striker, Kane’s leadership and goal-scoring abilities are crucial for the team’s success.

Manuel Neuer (Germany): The veteran goalkeeper remains a formidable presence between the posts, providing stability and experience to the German squad.

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates after teammate Benjamin Pavard scores the team's first goal scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group B match between Republic of Ireland and France at Dublin Arena on March 27, Expand

Event highlights

Opening match: June 14, 2024, at Olympiastadion in Berlin

Final: July 14, 2024, at Allianz Arena in Munich

Mascot: Bernd, a bear symbolizing strength and unity

Official song: "Champions" by Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa

How to watch UEFA Euro 2024: Full schedule

Group Stage

June 14

June 15

June 16

June 17

June 18

June 19

June 20

June 21

June 22

June 23

June 24

June 25

June 26

Bracket Stage - Round of 16

Saturday, June 29

Runner-up Group A vs. Runner-up Group B in Dortmund (12 p.m. ET)

Winner Group A vs. runner-up Group C in Berlin (3 p.m. ET)

Sunday, June 30

Winner Group B vs. third place Group A/D/E/F in Gelsenbirchen (12 p.m. ET)

Winner Group C vs. third place Group D/E/F in Cologne (3 p.m. ET)

Monday, July 1

Runner-up Group D vs. Runner-up Group E in Düsseldorf (12 p.m. ET)

Winner Group F vs. third place Group A/B/C in Frankfurt (3 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, July 2

Winner Group E vs. third place Group A/B/C/D in Munich (12 p.m. ET)

Winner Group D vs. runner-up Group F in Leipzig (3 p.m. ET)

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 5

Quarterfinal in Stuttgart (12 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal in Hamburg (3 p.m. ET)

Saturday, July 6

Quarterfinal in Düsseldorf (12 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal in Berlin (3 p.m. ET)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 9

Semifinal in Munich (3 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 10

Semifinal 2 in Dortmund (3 p.m. ET)

FINAL

Sunday, July 14

FOX Sports contributed to this story. it was reported from Los Angeles.



