Chihuahua named Washington's most popular dog breed

Chihuahas are Washington's most popular dog breed, according to a recent study by U.S. News & World Report.

And while the Chihuahua might be popular in Washington, it's also apparently the most popular dog breed in the entire United States.

Here's the top ten ranking, according to the study:

Chihuahua French Bulldog Golden Retriever German Shepherd Shih Tzu Goldendoodle Yorkshire Terrier American Pit Bull Terrier Pit Bull Labrador Retriever (Black)

The next most popular dog breeds in Washington are Golden Retriver at #2, German Shepherd at #3, French Bulldog at #4, and Goldendoodle at #5.

As for the states bordering Washington, Oregon's top dog breed is also the Chihuahua, while the Goldendoodle is the most popular in Idaho.

Credit: U.S. News & World Report

A whopping 21 states have Chihuahuas as their top dog breed, including Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina. The study claims 4% of dogs in the country are Chihuahuas but they're the most populous in New Mexico, accounting for 7% of all pets in the state.

For a full top 25 list of the most popular dog breeds in the U.S., click here.

