How to watch No. 21 Boise State at WSU Cougars

The Brief Washington State (1-6) hosts No. 21 Boise State (5-1) on Saturday, Oct. 24, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. PT. The Cougars are looking to snap a four-game losing streak, while Boise State has won five straight games. Freshman quarterback Owen Eshelman is expected to start for WSU after totaling 425 yards and three touchdowns against Oregon State.



The Washington State Cougars (1-6) face off against No. 21 Boise State (5-1) this week, another matchup against a top Pac-12 opponent.

The Cougars are coming off four straight losses, looking to pull off a major upset against a ranked opponent. Meanwhile, the Broncos continue climbing the Top 25, going undefeated since losing to Oregon in their season opener.

Keep reading for details about the Boise State vs. WSU Cougars game, and how to watch it live.

BOISE, ID - SEPTEMBER 28: Running back Ashton Jeanty #2 of the Boise State Broncos runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Washington State Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game (Loren Orr / Getty Images) Expand

When is WSU vs Boise State game?

Kickoff for Washington State vs. Boise State is set for Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. (PT)

Where is WSU vs Boise State game?

Washington State will host No. 21 Boise State at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

How to watch WSU vs Boise State

The WSU vs. Boise State game will air on the USA Network. Nate Gatter, Ryan Leaf and Lauren Green are on the call.

How to listen to WSU vs Boise State

All Washington State football games can be listened to across the region through the Cougar Sports Network. Broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff and conclude with coach and player interviews on the Coug Talk postgame show.

On Sirius XM, the game can be heard on channels 270 or 980.

You can download the WSU Cougars Gameday app to listen.

More on the Cougs

The Washington State Cougars have yet to tally a win in the newly-expanded Pac-12 conference, dropping their last contest against Oregon State, 48-30. The team totaled 459 yards on offense and four touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to beat the Beavers' barrage.

Freshman quarterback Owen Eshelman got the start in place of sophomore transfer Caden Pinnick, finishing with 289 passing yards, 136 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He's expected to lead the Cougs again this Saturday.

Washington State leads the all-time series against Boise State, 5-2. The Broncos won the most recent matchup 45-24 on Sept. 28, 2024.

What's next:

Following Boise State, the Cougs hit the road to take on San Diego State on Saturday, Oct. 31.

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