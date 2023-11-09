Expand / Collapse search

Wendy’s is offering free chicken nuggets every Wednesday for the rest of 2023

By Kelly Hayes
FILE - Wendy's fast food chain chicken nuggets are shown in Bowie, Maryland on May 9, 2017. (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

DUBLIN, Ohio - Wendy’s is bringing holiday cheer through the rest of 2023 by giving away free chicken nuggets.

Each Wednesday, the fast-food chain is offering a free six-piece nugget with any purchase. The offer began on Nov. 8 and runs through Dec. 27. 

Customers can redeem the nugget deal in the Wendy’s app or online. They can also scan the digital Wendy’s Rewards offer code in restaurant locations, the company said. 

"America's favorite redhead is spreading the holiday spirit and helping fans beat the holiday slump with free Chicken Nuggets every hump day," Wendy’s said in a press release. 

Other free food deals are being offered this month in the fast food world.

Krispy Kreme is giving away a dozen original glazed donuts to the first 500 customers who visit a participating Krispy Kreme store on World Kindness Day, which is Nov. 13. The doughnut chain is also offering a free doughnut and small coffee to veterans and active military personnel on Veterans Day. 

Veterans Day, which is Saturday, Nov. 11, also will bring free entrees at Applebees, free Bang Bang Shrimp at Bonefish Grill, free pancakes at IHOP, and more deals for military personnel.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.