WSP investigates deadly crash on I-5 near Olympia Regional Airport

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened near Olympia Regional Airport Wednesday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a crash on northbound I-5 just after midnight. Authorities say the crash happened near milepost 100.

Investigators say the victim’s car was disabled in the second lane, when another car driving in the same lane crashed into it. Both cars came to a rest in a ditch on the right side of the roadway.

Investigators say the person who died was a 22-year-old man from Beaverton, Oregon. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol contributed to this crash.

According to the WSP, the roadway was closed for nearly seven hours as crews investigated the scene.

This is a developing story.