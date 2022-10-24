Seattle Police looking for driver, vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run from 2022

article

Seattle police are continuing to search for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Rainier Avenue in late October.

On Oct. 24, officers responded to a report of a 66-year-old woman in the roadway near Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street.

According to police, they believe a driver in a dark-colored sedan hit the woman and drove away from the scene.

Based on surveillance video, the vehicle that hit the pedestrian was a light-colored (possibly gray, silver or white) 2011-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle likely had or has damage to the hood, grille and front bumper near the passenger-side headlight.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Seattle Police Department at 206-684-8923.