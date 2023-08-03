WSP seek drive-by shooting suspect in Sumner

Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses of a drive-by shooting on SR-167 in Sumner last week.

Authorities say a white U.S. Foods semi-truck was heading south on SR-167 around 9 a.m. on July 27. As they passed near 24th St, a black Chevrolet Trailblazer sped past the truck on the right shoulder, then merged right in front of it.

The semi-truck moved to the left lane to avoid hitting the Chevy, and the suspect driving reportedly shot at the semi-truck and sped away.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Authorities later found the Trailblazer abandoned in Auburn.

According to state troopers, the car was a black, early-2000s Trailblazer with blue painters' tape over the rear windows. The driver was described as a thin, white man with no facial hair, wearing a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Det. Travis Calton at (360) 918-4032.