WSP seeks witnesses in deadly hit-and-run crash in Fife

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking anyone who witnessed a deadly hit-and-run crash in Fife Wednesday morning to come forward, and help troopers in their investigation.

On July 19 at around 3:16 a.m., a woman from Tacoma was struck and killed while riding her motorcycle on I-5. Troopers found the suspect vehicle, a white BMW M5, flipped upside down and abandoned on the side of the roadway. The driver, however, ran away from the scene.

WSP investigators say the suspect was driving northbound on the HOV lane near the 54th Ave. E overpass, when he rear ended the victim – causing her to be ejected over the concrete barrier in the southbound lanes of I-5.

She was riding a black Yamaha XVS1100.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on I-5 in Fife; search underway for driver

The suspect was later taken into custody for vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or saw the two vehicles before the crash, are asked to contact WSP Detective Tessa Schahfer at tessa.schahfer@wsp.wa.gov or by calling 253-538-3172.