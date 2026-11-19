The holiday season brings together food, fun and family, which can also invite some frustration surrounding disrupted routines and some difficult conversations about food.

Dr. Patricia Egwuatu, family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente, joins Good Day Seattle to talk about how to maintain a healthy body image through the holidays.

Get more Healthy Living tips from Kaiser Permanente.

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