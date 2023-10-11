How to choose the right Medicare plan for you

This content was created in partnership with our sponsor, Regence BlueShield.

Now is a critical time for Washington residents to understand how to pick a Medicare plan that fits their needs.

"Medicare is vital at this juncture for two reasons," said Michael Reeves, assistant director of Medicare sales for Regence BlueShield. "Firstly, there's a surge in individuals planning to retire by year-end. These retirees transition from their employer group coverage and need to onboard a Medicare plan to see them through retirement."

Secondly, Reeves said, is Oct. 15-Dec. 7 is the open enrollment period, when people can join a new Medicare plan or switch their current plan.

When adults reach the age of 65, they often retire and transition from a health plan provided by their employer to a Medicare plan. Many don’t know that there are multiple.

Medicare-sponsored plans, which cover different medical and drug costs.

Original Medicare (Parts A and B) is provided by the federal government, but there are other Medicare plans provided by private health insurers, like Regence, that follow rules set by Medicare.

"We at Regence offer Medicare Part C, a Medicare Advantage plan replacing original Medicare," Reeves said. "This transition means instead of the federal government, you now have a local company insuring you." Additionally, Medicare Advantage plans over extra benefits like dental, vision, and hearing that may not be present in original Medicare.

For those who feel overwhelmed by these options during open enrollment, Reeves recommends starting with the social government site, Medicare.gov. This platform provides a comprehensive overview of all available plans based on the user's location.

Regence also has a dedicated page at regence.com/Medicare, offering insights into their Medicare plan options.

Related article

It’s a big help to work with a local health insurance agent who understands benefit options that are exclusively available in your area, Reeves said.

"Medicare can be daunting and sometimes feel like a mammoth task," he said. "Engaging with a local agent, which comes at no additional cost, can simplify this process immensely. They can guide you through the options and ensure you choose a plan that resonates with your requirements."

You can find local agents at State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIP), or you can call Regence BlueShield and they will connect you with a licensed Medicare agent in your area. Call 844-REGENCE (734-3623) - TTY: 711, open Monday through Friday 8am-5pm.