Healthier Together: How to navigate flu, RSV and COVID-19 season

With cold and flu season upon us, Dr. Nicole Saint Clair, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueShield, provides insight into how to protect yourself and your loved ones.

This year’s cold season will present its own set of challenges, she said. The dreaded "tripledemic" of COVID-19, influenza, and RSV (a respiratory virus that can be dangerous for infants, certain young children and some adults) may once again intersect during the colder months. But with some proactive steps, we can ensure people stay healthy.

The first and most crucial step, according to Dr. Saint Clair, is to schedule your annual check-up with your health care provider. This visit is not only an opportunity to assess your overall health but also to determine which vaccines you need. By getting these vaccines ahead of the fall cold season, which typically starts in September and October, you're taking a proactive step in safeguarding your health and those around you.

The flu vaccine, for instance, is updated annually to align with the expected flu strains for the upcoming season. This means that even if you've received it in previous years, it's vital to get an updated dose. Additionally, the updated COVID-19 booster is expected to be more effective against the current strains circulating in the U.S.

RSV, a virus causing common cold symptoms for most people, can be severe for infants and some adults and young children with underlying health issues. New RSV vaccines have recently become available, one for adults 60 and older, and one for pregnant women which also passes immunity to the unborn child. There’s also an RSV preventive antibody shot available that can help prevent severe RSV disease in infants and young children.

Apart from vaccinations, there are timeless prevention measures that can help protect ourselves and our loved ones. These include staying home when sick, wearing a mask if you must be around others while unwell, diligent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, and practicing social distancing when feeling under the weather.

Dr. Saint Clair reminds us that while this year's cold season may present some challenges, we have the tools and knowledge to face it head-on. By keeping our vaccines up-to-date, practicing good hand hygiene, and being considerate of others, we can make this winter a healthier, happier season for everyone.