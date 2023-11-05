Andrew Mangiapane suspended one game for cross-check on Kraken's Jared McCann

article

Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane has been suspended one game by the NHL for a cross-check to the back of the neck of Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann on Saturday night.

Mangiapane was given a five-minute minor for cross-checking and a match penalty for the blow to McCann, which occurred just 8:45 into the first period.

McCann had gone down to the ice in an attempt to block a backhanded shot attempt from Mangiapane. The puck remained stuck underneath McCann as he spun on the ice. Mangiapane then drove his stick into the back of McCann's neck, which slammed McCann's face into the ice.

"It is important to note that we accept Mangiapane's contention that he does not intend to drive McCann's head into the ice on this play," the NHL Department of Player Safety said in a video announcing the suspension. "In addition, we acknowledge that this is not a case in which a player uses the full extension of his arms or his bodyweight to strike an opponent or intentionally drive him violently into the ice. However, Mangiapane is in control throughout this sequence and makes the decision to deliver a reckless cross-check to a player laying vulnerable on the ice, which causes McCann's head to impact the ice."

The suspension of Mangiapane being for only a single game may seem a bit light for a punishment. Though not spelled out in their announcement video, Mangiapane missing 51 minutes of the game Saturday could have made the NHL effectively count that as one game missed with one additional game tacked on. That McCann wasn't injured significantly could have kept the suspension from being longer as well.

There have now been six suspensions levied by the NHL so far this season. Two of those have come for incidents against Kraken players. In addition to Mangiapane, Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden was suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of Kraken forward Brandon Tanev. The blow dazed Tanev and he sustained a lower body injury falling to the ice that has kept him out of the lineup ever since.

Additionally, two of the six suspensions have been incurred by members of the Calgary Flames. Rasmus Andersson was suspeded four games for a charging penalty against Columbus Blue Jackets center Patrik Laine on Oct. 20. Andersson delivered the blow to Laine's head in the closing few seconds of the game with the result well in hand. The hit also injured Laine and he's been out ever since for Columbus.