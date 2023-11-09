Former Seahawks lineman Chad Wheeler found guilty of two domestic violence charges

article

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler has been found guilty of two counts of domestic violence against a former girlfriend.

Wheeler was found guilty of first- and second-degree domestic violence assault charges stemming from a January 2021 incident. A third charge of unlawful imprisonment was returned as not guilty by the jury.

Wheeler was taken into custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14 in front of Judge Joe Campagna in King County Superior Court.

The first-degree charge came with a finding that Wheeler used force of means likely to result in death, which allows the State to seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years.

Wheeler was alleged to have strangled his former girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness twice in the January 2021 altercation. The victim locked herself in a bathroom after regaining consciousness and called the police. She sustained a concussion, fractured humerus and a dislocated elbow from Wheeler's attack.

Wheeler was a backup offensive tackle who appeared in five games for the Seahawks during the 2020 season.