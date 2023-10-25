Well-known Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has retired as the Astros skipper.

Baker is one of the winningest Major League Baseball managers known today.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Manger Dusty Baker #12 of the Houston Astros reacts after being ejected against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2023 Expand

Baker is ranked 7th all-time for wins as a manager.

Baker has managed a number of Hall of Fame Players such as Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey, Jr., and Sammy Sosa.

In his four seasons with the Houston Astros, he won 320 games, two pennants, and the 2022 World Series Title.

Baker made the announcement at a press conference Thursday morning at 11 a.m. where Baker, General Manager Dana Brown, and Owner and Chairman Jim Crane took part.