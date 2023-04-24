Jordan Eberle OT goal gives Kraken 3-2 win in Game 4 to even series with Avalanche

article

Jaden Schwartz earned a power play on a trip from Josh Manson two minutes into overtime and Jordan Eberle scored a minute later to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 victory in Game 4 to tie their series with the Colorado Avalanche at two games a piece.

The Kraken came out firing yet again and controlled the early play in pressuring the Avalanche. Seattle had seven shots in the first three minutes of the game before Will Borgen slapped a one-timer by Alexandar Georgiev to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead for the fourth straight game.

Cale Makar then decided to make himself Public Enemy No. 1 in Seattle.

With the Avalanche on a power play for a Yanni Gourde roughing penalty, Matty Beniers won a puck battle and hit a streaking Jared McCann for a breakaway chance. Georgiev shouldered McCann's shot away and Makar blasted McCann into the boards in the corner as McCann crumpled to the ice.

McCann remained on the ice for several minutes as he was attended to by trainers before retreating to the locker room with assistance. Makar was initially assessed a five-minute major call for interference before having it revised to a two-minute minor upon review.

McCann didn't return to the ice the rest of the night for Seattle. Makar was then booed relentlessly every time he touched the puck for the remainder of the game.

Then with Makar in the penalty box, the Kraken's power play broke through. Daniel Sprong fired a laser off that slammed off the right post and into the net behind Georgiev for a 2-0 lead. It was the second power play goal of the series for Seattle after a late goal in garbage time during Game 3 from Jaden Schwartz.

It was a dominant first period effort from the Kraken as they out-shot the Avalanche by an 18-8 margin the opening frame.

But the defending Stanley Cup champions found a way to battle back into the game in the second period.

With Colorado struggling to create any offense, the Avalanche decided to pair up Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon again on the same line hoping to spark an attack.

It worked.

Colorado found a three-on-two break chance after an extended offensive zone shift for Seattle as Rantanen took a pass from MacKinnon, maneuvered around Alex Wennberg and beat Grubauer through the legs to cut the lead to 2-1.

Then it was time for the Avalanche to deliver on the power play for the first time in the series. Late in the advantage, Rantanen worked around Oleksiak and beat Grubauer through a screen to tie the game up with 49 seconds left in the second period.

Rantanen has scored four goals in the last two games for Colorado.

The Kraken had killed off their first eight penalties of the series successfully before the late second period goal.

Seattle appeared as though they may have scored the go-ahead goal with just under nine minutes left to play. Jaden Schwartz hammered at a puck in front of Georgiev that amounted to a dog pile in front of the net. But the puck came out of the backside of the net and replays showed it had entirely crossed the goal line under Georgiev's skate.

However, the officials ruled that the puck had been frozen and the play blown dead before the puck had entered the goal.

A great chance from Vince Dunn sailed wide of the net moments later. Then with 2:25 left a prime chance for J.T. Compher sailed wide of Grubauer's net. Gourde gave the puck away inside the defensive zone in the final minute as well only to recover and save a prime chance from heading Grubauer's way.

Seattle held a 39-21 advantage in shots at the end of regulation.