Kraken announce preseason schedule, development camp dates

article

The Seattle Kraken announced a six-game preseason schedule on Friday afternoon along with plans to host their prospect development camp next week at Kraken Community Iceplex with two dates open to the public.

The preseason slate will feature two games each against the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. The first preseason games come on September 25 against the Flames as it will be a split-squad effort with half the group in Calgary and half at Climate Pledge Arena hosting the Flames.

Home games against the Canucks and Oilers follow on September 28 and October 2 before heading on the road to play the Canucks in Abbotsford, B.C. and the Oilers in Edmonton on October 4th and 6th, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Kraken will have their newest draft class and the majority of their existing prospect group in town from July 1-5 for this year's development camp. The camp will have two days of on-ice activities that are both open to the public.

On July 2, the doors at Kraken Community Iceplex will open at 9:30 a.m. with the first group on the ice from 9:45-10:45 and the second group getting their work in from 11:30-12:30 p.m.

On July 5, doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with a scrimmage taking place at noon.

Last year's top draft pick, No. 4 overall selection Shane Wright, is expected to be in attendance along with fellow 2022 draftees Jagger Firkus and Ty Nelson.

The full roster won't be announced until after next week's NHL Draft. Seattle holds the 20th overall pick in the first round along with three second-round selections and 10 total picks over the seven-round draft. In addition to drafted players, some invitees will also be in attendance.

2023 Seattle Kraken Preseason Schedule: