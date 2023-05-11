Kraken fall 5-2 to Stars in Game 5, move to brink of elimination

article

Roope Hintz scored a pair of goals and had an assist, and Joe Pavelski scored his seventh goal of the series for the Dallas Stars as they earned a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Pavelski scored just 35 seconds into the second period to give Dallas a 3-0 lead. Adam Larsson and Jared McCann each scored goals in the second period to cut into the Dallas advantage, but Hintz added an insurance goal with just under nine minutes left to play and Radek Faksa added an empty net goal as the Stars put the Kraken on the brink of elimination.

The Stars were 37-0-2 record in the regular season and are 7-0 now in the playoffs when leading after two periods.

Seattle found themselves in trouble early as Dallas scored on two of their first three shots of the game.

Seattle out-shot the Stars by a 14-5 margin and Dallas blocked seven more shot attempts as the Kraken had far more time in the offensive zone in the period. However, many shots from Seattle came from the outside and weren't particularly challenging for Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger.

Meanwhile, the few chances created by Dallas led to a pair of goals and the lead.

Will Borgen attempted to clear a puck into the corner only for Jamie Benn to collect the puck and find Wyatt Johnston between the circles. Johnston beat Philipp Grubauer to the glove side inside the post for a 1-0 Dallas lead.

Just 88 seconds later, the Stars created a 3-on-2 rush chance with Hintz snapping a wrist shot from the top of the left circle through the legs of Borgen and over the glove of Grubauer for a 2-0 advantage.

Pavelski followed his own shot for a rebound that he chipped past Grubauer to make it a three-goal deficit inside the opening minute of the second period.

But less than 90 seconds later, the Kraken managed to get on the board. Matty Beniers delivered a stretch pass ahead to Tye Kartye at the Dallas blue line to spark a rush chance. Kartye dropped a pass to Jordan Eberle and he found a driving Larsson for a shot over Oettinger's glove to cut the lead to 3-1.

Seattle continued to build the pressure. A power play chance led to two strong shot attempts for McCann and a third look from Eeli Tolvanen that were unable to find the net.

But less than a minute after the power play came to an end, McCann found the net for the first time this postseason. McCann fired a shot from atop the right circle that deflected off the skate of Dallas defenseman Joel Hanley right in front of the net and slipped inside the right post to cut make it a one-goal game.

McCann became the 18th different goalscorer of the playoffs for Seattle, which is the most in the NHL this postseason.

Johnston caught a post with 9:27 left that nearly extended the Dallas advantage. However, it was less than a minute later that Hintz's goal put the game away.

Jason Robertson moved the puck in front of the net from behind the goal line and Hintz controlled the puck around a poke check attempt by Grubauer and roofed the puck in the top left corner of the goal for a 4-2 lead.

Kartye got a shot on net with 5:34 left to play that was saved by Oettinger, but the Kraken couldn't find the hard rebound for a follow-up chance. Faksa's empty net chance was the final blow for Seattle.

Grubauer made 16 saves on 20 shots for Seattle. Oettinger finished with 29 saves on 31 shots from the Kraken.