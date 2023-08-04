Seahawks Mock Game: Boye Mafe, Jake Bobo standout, Kenny McIntosh injured

article

A Boye Mafe strip-sack of Drew Lock, a Lock touchdown pass to Jake Bobo in the closing seconds, and an injury to rookie running back Kenny McIntosh were some of the key moments from Friday's "mock game" scrimmage for the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Lock's touchdown pass to Bobo served as the game-winning tally for the blue team and the final play of the scrimmage. Geno Smith led an opening touchdown drive for the No. 1 offense with completions to DK Metcalf for 28 yards and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba for 24 yards ahead of DeeJay Dallas' 2-yard touchdown run.

In addition to the Bobo and Dallas touchdowns, running back SaRodorick Thompson also added a 2-yard touchdown, and tight end Griffin Hebert caught a 6-yard touchdown to round out the scoring plays between the two teams. Jason Myers converted on three of his four field goal attempts with the only miss coming on a 52-yard try that sailed wide right.

Unofficial stats kept by the Seahawks had Lock completing 16-of-22 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown, Geno Smith completing 10-of-15 passes for 171 yards, and third-stringer Holton Ahlers was 5-of-7 for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Bobo led the receiving efforts with seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

McIntosh and cornerback Andrew Whitaker both injured their knees on Friday night.

"Kenny sprained his knee somewhat," Carroll said. "… We'll see how those guys come out of the tests and all. We'll check them out tomorrow."

McIntosh had his left leg wrenched awkwardly as linebacker Levi Bell rode him to the ground. McIntosh came off gingerly and was evaluated on the sidelines before having an ice wrap applied to his leg. The injury to McIntosh is a least somewhat of a concern given that Ken Walker III (groin) and Zach Charbonnet (shoulder) were both held out of the scrimmage as well.

Carroll noted that Dallas had been a little sore as well after getting tripped yesterday in practice.

"Charbonnet is coming back. He's fine. So we're excited to see that happen. (Walker)'s not going to be out for a long time. He's going to be OK," Carroll said.

But the injuries piling up already in the backfield is yet another indication that investing in depth for that position is a wise choice.

Whittaker was the only other obvious injury issue from Friday night. Whittaker – an undrafted rookie out of Washington University (St. Louis) – crumpled to the ground as he played a punt early in the scrimmage. He hobbled to the sideline and was evaluated before a cart came to take him from the field of play.

Meanwhile, Mafe continued to impress as he's put together a strong camp in his second season. Carroll called Mafe the team's most improved player after practice on Thursday and he followed it up with a few plays in the backfield, including the strip-sack of Lock.

"It's like night and day," Carroll said of Mafe. "He'd be the first to tell you when you get a chance if you ask him about what he sees now and what he knows now about playing the game compared to where he was a year ago at this time. It's just so different. He's putting together some really good stuff in terms of his pass rush. He's getting a game of his own style and the things that he's worked on. He's a good run defender and he's really tough and runs really well. So he's doing everything well right now."

Mafe apologized for the strip-sack, calling it an accident as defenders aren't supposed to contact quarterbacks at all in practices. However, he noted that he got all ball on the play.

"That was an accident. I’m just going to say that," Mafe said while chuckling. "That was not planned, I did not try to do that. … They’re off-limits so, that was just a little accident."

Mafe said that the game has slowed down considerably for him as he looks ahead into his second season.

"We spent a lot of offseason watching film, watching the ball, knowing situations, knowing what’s going on in the game, so I can slow the game down for myself," Mafe said. "I felt like that was the biggest thing for me last year is that I was playing a little frantic. Now I’m starting to get the comfortability and understanding what I have to do out there and be comfortable in my own skin

After the scrimmage was the first time Carroll had a chance to speak about the suspension to wide receiver Dee Eskridge that was handed down by the NFL on Friday. Eskridge was suspended six games by the league for a domestic violence incident with the mother of his child that caused an arrest back in February.

"His issue has been dealt with by the league," Carroll said. "We can’t talk about the issue at all. He’s had a very good camp for us. He’s been working really hard, and he’s been really determined. You can see him tonight, I’m sure you guys can all tell he’s explosive and makes plays as far as the football is concerned, but he’s going to miss the time. We’ll just have to help him deal with all that we can and keep him part of the program when we can. After he leaves, we’ll see him when he gets back."

Eskridge will miss the team's first six games and be eligible to return after their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 23.