Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge suspended six games after violating NFL conduct policy

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been suspended for six games after violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The cause of the suspension is unknown, but in a statement released by the Seahawks the team stated: "We are aware of the situation involving Dee Eskridge and have followed league and law enforcement protocol."

Eskridge, the team's top pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, was already having a rough start to his career following different injuries causing him to be sidelined. Eskridge has just 17 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in 20 games played over the past two seasons.

Eskridge will now miss more time due to an off-field matter.

Eskridge will be allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games. However, he will not be allowed to return to the Seahawks active regular season roster until October 23, following the team's week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.