How, when to watch Seattle sports teams on FOX 13

SEATTLE STORM

Tuesday, May 14 vs. Minnesota 7 p.m. on FOX 13+ (Cable 110/ch. 22)

Sunday, May 19 at Washington 12 p.m. on FOX 13+

Monday, May 20 at New York 4 p.m. on FOX 13

Wednesday, May 22 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. on FOX 13

Saturday, May 25 vs. Washington 6 p.m. on FOX 13+

Tuesday, May 28 at Chicago 5 p.m. on FOX 13+

Thursday, May 30 at Indiana 4 p.m. on FOX 13

Tuesday, June 04 vs. Phoenix 7 p.m. on FOX 13+

Sunday, June 09 at Minnesota 4 p.m. on FOX 13+

Tuesday, June 11 vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m. on FOX 13+

Wednesday, June 19 at Las Vegas 7 p.m. on FOX 13+

Sunday, June 23 vs. Connecticut 12 p.m. on FOX 13+

Thursday, June 27 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. on FOX 13+

Saturday, June 29 vs. Dallas 6 p.m. on FOX 13+

Monday, July 01 vs. Dallas 7 p.m. on FOX 13+

Sunday, July 07 vs. Chicago 3 p.m. on FOX 13

Wednesday, July 10 vs. Las vegas 12 p.m. on FOX 13+

Sunday, July 14 vs. Atlanta 3 p.m. on FOX 13+

Tuesday, July 16 at Los Angeles 12:30 p.m. on FOX 13

Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Washington 4 p.m. on FOX 13

Monday, Aug. 26 vs. Washington 7 p.m. on FOX 13+

Wednesday, Aug. 28 Atlanta 7 p.m. on FOX 13+

Sunday, Sept. 1 at Connecticut 10 a.m. on FOX 13+

Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Connecticut 4 p.m. on FOX 13+

Thursday, Sept. 5 at New York 4 p.m. on FOX 13

Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Phoenix 6 p.m. on FOX 13+

Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Los Angeles on 7 p.m. FOX 13+

Sunday, Sept. 15 vs. Los Angeles 3 p.m. on FOX 13+

Tuesday, Sept. 17 vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m. on FOX 13+

Thursday, Sept. 19 at Phoenix 6 p.m. on FOX 13+

SEATTLE SEAWOLVES

Saturday, March 2, vs. San Diego 7 p.m. on FOX 13+

Saturday, March 16 at Utah 6 p.m. on FOX 13+

Saturday, April 20 at New England 11 a.m. on FOX 13+

Friday, May 3 vs. Carolina 7:30 p.m. on FOX 13+

Friday, May 24 vs. DC 7:30 p.m. on FOX 13+

Sunday, June 9 vs. Utah 7 p.m. on FOX 13+

Saturday, June 22 vs. Los Angeles on FOX 13+

SEATTLE SOUNDERS

Saturday, Feb. 24 at Los Angeles 1:30 p.m. on FOX 13

Saturday, March 16 vs. Colorado 12:30 p.m. on FOX 13

Sunday, May 12 at Portland 1:30 p.m. on FOX 13

Saturday, Aug. 24 at Minnesota Time TBD on FOX 13

SEATTLE MARINERS

Saturday, May 4 at Houston 4 p.m. on FOX 13

Saturday, June 1 vs. Los Angeles Angels 4 p.m. on FOX 13

Saturday, June 15 vs. Texas 4 p.m. on FOX 13

Saturday, July 27 at Chicago 4 p.m. on FOX 13

KCPQ FOX 13 is available over-the-air in Western Washington on channel 13.1 and 22.2 and on channel 113 on cable.

KZJO FOX 13+ is available over-the-air in Western Washington on channel 22.1 and channel 110 on cable.