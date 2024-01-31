Storm trade Kia Nurse, fourth pick in WNBA to Sparks

article

The Los Angeles Sparks acquired guard Kia Nurse from Seattle on Wednesday along with the Storm’s fourth-overall pick in April’s WNBA draft. In exchange, the Sparks will send their 2026 first-round pick to Seattle.

Nurse signed as a free agent with Seattle last season and averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. She played all 40 games and made 20 starts.

Nurse was drafted by New York with the 10th overall pick in 2018. She spent three seasons with the Liberty, including an All-Star game selection in 2019, before going to Phoenix in 2021. She injured her knee during the playoffs that year and missed the 2022 season.

"Kia is a versatile veteran guard who can play multiple positions and brings a toughness and physicality that will fit in perfectly with our team," Sparks coach Curt Miller said in a statement.

The addition of the draft pick also gives Los Angeles the second and fourth overall selections in the upcoming draft.