Ten Seattle Thunderbirds games to air on FOX 13+ in 2023-24 season

The Seattle Thunderbirds and FOX 13 Seattle are pleased to announce that ten games during the 2023-24 regular season will be broadcast on FOX 13+ (Cable 110/Channel 22).

The broadcast schedule on FOX 13+ will consist of eight games against the Portland Winterhawks and two games against the Spokane Chiefs.

The first game on the broadcast schedule is Saturday, December 9 at 6:00pm against the Portland Winterhawks in Portland, OR.

"We are once again looking forward to bringing exciting hockey action to fans this season with our television partner, Fox 13+," said Colin Campbell, T-Birds President. "They have a history of delivering high quality sports entertainment into the homes of sports fans throughout Puget Sound. With interest in hockey being bigger than ever in Seattle, we can’t wait to give those fans a chance to see tomorrow’s NHL stars today."

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the Thunderbirds and bring their passionate fans the coverage that they deserve," added Amber Eikel, Senior Vice President and General Manager of FOX 13 and FOX 13+.

FOX 13+ Broadcast Schedule

Saturday, December 9 at Portland, 6:00pm

Friday, January 12 vs Portland, 7:00pm

Saturday, January 13 at Portland 6:00pm

Saturday, February 3 vs Portland, 6:00pm

Saturday, February 10 at Portland, 6:00pm

Friday, March 8 vs Spokane, 7:00pm

Saturday, March 9 at Spokane, 6:00pm

Sunday, March 17 vs Portland, 5:00pm

Saturday, March 23 at Portland, 6:00pm

Sunday, March 24 vs Portland, 5:00pm

*Dates and Opponents subject to change*

Future T-Birds home games, check out the rest of the regular season schedule:

Friday, October 13th vs Wenatchee Wild (Fred Meyer Food Drive)

Tuesday, October 17th vs Brandon Wheat Kings (2-For-Tuesday)

Friday, November 3 vs Spokane Chiefs (Patrick Marleau Jersey Retirement)

T-Birds season tickets for the 2023-24 regular season are currently on sale. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the T-Birds office at 253-239-7825

ABOUT KCPQ FOX 13 AND KZJO FOX 13 PLUS

KCPQ FOX 13 and KZJO FOX 13 Plus are part of the FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce over 1,000 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network’s national content.