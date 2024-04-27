Cool, showery weather in Seattle this weekend

If you're a fan of cloudy, drizzly weather in Seattle, you'll love our forecast this weekend. For those dreaming of warmer weather, you'll have to be a little patient!

Highs this afternoon will hover below average. For context, our normal high at Sea-Tac Airport today is 62.

High temperatures in Western Washington

You can plan on mostly cloudy skies and slightly breezy weather at times the next three days.

Today, there will be scattered showers in the afternoon. Shower activity dies down somewhat late tonight.

Futurecast at 3 p.m. Saturday (FOX 13 Seattle)

Futurecast at 7 p.m. Saturday (FOX 13 Seattle)

Interestingly enough, there might be some light to moderate mountain snow Sunday evening through Monday. The Cascade passes could see several inches of accumulation, potentially in the range of six (ish) inches - though there's some fluidity in the forecast.

Monday could also feature some weak, isolated thunderstorms.

Three day forecast for Seattle

Fewer showers are in the forecast on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday could trend drier with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Warmer weather returns Friday; however, there may be showers returning as well. Stay tuned for further updates!

7-day forecast in Seattle (FOX 13 Seattle)

Have a wonderful weekend,

Meteorologist Abby Acone