Fall-like weather showers return to Seattle for the weekend

The Brief Rain and cooler temperatures return to western Washington overnight Friday into Saturday, ending the recent warm spell. Saturday will be breezy, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and wind gusts reaching 25 mph around Seattle. Drier weather returns Sunday, with below-average temperatures continuing into early next week.



Fall-like weather has returned, replacing the sunny skies and high temperatures we saw Friday that hit the upper 70s in the Seattle area.

Rain likely overnight Friday into Saturday morning

What's next:

Friday night into Saturday morning, a frontal system is bringing showers and cooler temps with it.

Most of the rain will fall in the mountains and along the coast. A convergence zone is setting up along the Snohomish County and King County line that could result in showers there.

A small craft advisory is being issued on the coast due to the potential for waves of around 10 feet.

Breezy to gusty conditions

After showers pass through Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then clearing, with a high near 59. West northwest wind will be breezy at around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. In places like Ellensburg, wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph.

Areas in eastern Washington, including Spokane, could see patches of blowing dust and choppy conditions on the water.

Cooler temperatures return for the weekend

Looking Ahead:

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to the mid to lower 60s. Bothell is expected to hit 59 while Centralia will see a high of around 65.

Sunday will be drier in most locations. Temperatures will be slightly below average early in the week, warming back up into the mid to upper 60s briefly next Thursday.

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