Seattle weather: Last 70-degree day of 2026 on Friday

The Brief High pressure will keep interior Western Washington in the 70s on Friday for the likely last 70-degree day of the year before rain spreads in overnight. Saturday brings a sharp drop to the 50s and low 60s alongside lingering showers and a potential King-Snohomish County convergence zone. Conditions turn mostly dry but cool on Sunday, with South Sound morning lows dipping near freezing, before light rain chances return next week.



Western Washington is squeezing in one more warm, dry day before a return to cooler, wetter weather this weekend.

High pressure and offshore flow are keeping temperatures above average today, with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid-70s across much of the interior. Areas closer to the water will stay cooler, with temperatures mainly in the 60s. East winds will gradually weaken this evening with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Rain will develop overnight in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle's last 70-degree day of 2026

Friday will likely be the last 70 degree day of the year, with long-range models hinting at a much cooler end to October.

Friday will likely be the last 70 degree day of the year in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle enters rain season

Big picture view:

The dry stretch is coming to an end as high pressure shifts east and a weather system moves in from the Pacific. Rain will spread into the region tonight, with the steadiest precipitation expected along the coast and in the mountains through Saturday morning.

Showers will linger Saturday, and a convergence zone could develop near the King-Snohomish county line Saturday afternoon. That could bring a few extra showers to parts of the central Puget Sound region, while other areas will be seeing sunshine. Temperatures will take a noticeable tumble, with Saturday afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Rain will develop early Saturday morning as a front moves through Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A chilly start to Sunday

What's next:

Sunday brings a brief break between weather systems. Expect a cool morning followed by a mostly dry day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

Morning lows will dip into the 30s and 40s, and some locations around the South Sound could get close to freezing.

It will be much cooler this weekend in Seattle with showers on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

More chances for rain next week

An upper-level low spinning offshore will bring another chance for showers on Monday, mainly along the coast. The Puget Sound area will be cloudy and mainly dry.

By Wednesday night into Thursday, another weak front will approach. The system is expected to lose strength as it reaches the region, but it could still bring a chance for light rain showers.

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