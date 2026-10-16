Seattle weather: Mostly sunny skies and nice warm temperatures Friday, highs in the 70s

The Brief Friday brings plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, with highs reaching the low to mid-70s across western Washington. Rain and gusty winds return Saturday morning, with the heaviest showers expected along the coast and north Cascades. Sunday will be cooler and mostly dry, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.



A ridge of high pressure keeps temperatures in the mid to low 70s with plenty of sunshine Friday. Offshore flow into Friday morning will keep fog to a minimum, with only a few patchy areas on the south sound and some valleys.

A ridge of high pressure keeps temperatures in the mid to low 70s with plenty of sunshine Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The next frontal system will start to approach the Washington coast late Friday into Saturday morning. Heaviest rain will be along the coast and north cascades, with fewer amounts for the Puget Sound lowlands. Most of the showers will taper by midday, with the potential for convergence zone showers for the I-90 corridor. Partly cloudy skies are expected for the rest of Saturday evening.

The next frontal system will start to approach the Washington coast late Friday into Saturday morning.

Westerly winds will start to pick up as the front moves through, with the strongest winds along the strait and in the north interior. Winds will be gusty for the morning hours, then taper into the afternoon.

Westerly winds will start to pick as the front moves through, with strongest winds along the strait and in the north interior.

Looking Ahead:

A drier and cooler day for Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and partly sunny skies. A low pressure system will move to the north of us, bringing mostly dry skies and clouds on Monday. Sun and clouds through the middle of week with unsettled conditions by next Thursday. Stay tuned!

A drier and cooler day for Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and partly sunny skies.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Aftershocks follow 4.2-magnitude earthquake near Gig Harbor, WA

Problems growing with ‘Larch Madness’ in WA's North Cascades

Wording of Nov. ballot could help side supporting 'millionaires tax'

Clerk shot, killed by customer inside gas station near the Space Needle

Seattle's Hawaii General Store closing after nearly 30 years

Trump says Russia, Ukraine agree to immediate ‘energy ceasefire’ amid tensions with Zelenskyy

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.