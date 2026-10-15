Seattle weather: Enjoy the sun and warmth while it lasts

The Brief Western Washington will see warm, sunny weather through Friday, with highs reaching the mid-70s alongside 20 to 30 mph gusty east winds near Cascade passes. A Pacific system will bring morning rain showers and cooler mid-60s temperatures on Saturday, with a potential convergence zone over South Snohomish and North King counties. Sunday will start chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s before an upper-level low brings cool, mostly cloudy conditions and a slight chance of rain early next week.



It is time to get outside and make the most of this warm weather in western Washington, because it will not be around for long.

High pressure will keep Western Washington warm and mostly sunny through Friday before a weather system brings cooler temperatures and rain back to the region this weekend.

Local perspective:

After a foggy start in parts of Puget Sound this morning, afternoon sunshine should help temperatures climb into the low 70s today. Areas closer to the water will be cooler, with highs mainly in the 60s. Tonight will be cool and mainly clear.



It will be cool with mainly clear skies overnight in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday will be the warmest day, rain returns Saturday

Big picture view:

Friday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the month so far. High pressure and offshore flow will help temperatures climb into the mid 70s across parts of the interior, making it feel more like late summer than mid-October.

The offshore flow will also bring gusty east winds to the Cascade passes and gaps, with gusts reaching 20 to 30 mph. While most locations should enjoy a pleasant afternoon, those winds will be noticeable in the usual wind-prone areas.

A weather system moving in from the Pacific will push high pressure east and bring cooler, wetter conditions to Western Washington early Saturday. Widespread rain showers are expected in the morning, but this will not be a big soaker for most. Areas around Seattle and farther south may see only a trace to a few hundredths of an inch of rain.

Showers return to Western Washington Saturday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As the system moves through, onshore flow will strengthen Saturday afternoon. That could help develop a convergence zone over South Snohomish/North King Counties, where the rain may hang on longer.

Temperatures will also take a big hit, dropping to the mid 60s.

Cooler after the weekend

What's next:

Sunday will bring a break between weather systems and partly cloudy skies. Morning lows will be chilly, into the 30s and 40s, with some locations in the South Sound approaching freezing. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees.

An upper-level low spinning offshore will keep Western Washington cool and unsettled into Monday, bringing a slight chance for rain in the Puget Sound area. Otherwise, we will stay mostly cloudy.

The low is expected to shift farther south on Tuesday, allowing drier weather to return to the region.

Thursday and Friday will be warm in Seattle, but cooler showery weather returns for the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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