Seattle weather: Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday, highs in the 70s

The Brief Thursday brings patchy morning fog followed by sunshine and mild temperatures, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Friday will be slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies, while winds could gust up to 30 mph near the Cascades. Cooler weather and showers return Saturday, with additional rain and lower mountain snow levels expected early next week.



A few areas of patchy morning fog possible before we see another sunny and mild afternoon. High pressure continues to build Thursday into Friday, which will increase offshore flow and create gusty cascade gap winds by the evening hours. We could see gusts along the cascades between 25–30 mph.

A few areas of patchy morning fog possible before we see another sunny and mild afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Thursday will bring an afternoon of sunshine with highs in the low 70s, with some outlying areas reaching the mid 70s.

Thursday will bring an afternoon of sunshine with highs in the low 70s, with some outlying areas reaching the mid 70s.

High pressure will remain in place through Friday, bringing another slight bump in afternoon temperatures with mostly sunny skies. High pressure starts to weaken into the weekend as another round of showers moves through early Saturday.

High pressure will remain in place through Friday, bringing another slight bump in afternoon temperatures with mostly sunny skies.

Looking Ahead:

Mostly cloudy skies and early showers Saturday as a weak system moves through, and temperatures will be cooler. A mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a few more degrees of cooling. Showers return Monday into Tuesday with a few more showers and dropping snow levels in the mountains.

Mostly cloudy skies and early showers Saturday as a weak system moves through.

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