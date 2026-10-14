Seattle weather: Summer-like warmth returns before cool weekend

The Brief High pressure and offshore flow will bring warm, sunny conditions across Western Washington on Thursday and Friday, with Friday expected to reach the mid-70s as the last 70-degree day of the year. A cold front Friday night will usher in a much cooler weekend, dropping highs into the 50s and 60s alongside light showers and potential Cascade gap wind gusts. Cooler weather with scattered showers and highs in the 50s will linger into early next week, following a chilly Sunday morning that could dip into the 30s in the South Sound.



Western Washington is in for a weather roller coaster over the next several days, with some of the warmest days of the month, followed by cool weekend rain showers.

High pressure is already building, setting us up for another stretch of warm, dry weather to finish the workweek. Expect partly to mostly clear skies tonight with cooler temperatures.

Expect partly to mostly clear skies overnight through Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warm, dry, summer-like in Seattle

By the numbers:

High pressure and offshore flow will take control Thursday and Friday, bringing more sunshine and a noticeable warm-up across the region.

Thursday afternoon highs will reach the low 70s for many inland locations, while communities closer to Puget Sound and the coast remain in the 60s. Friday will be a little warmer, with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s across parts of the interior. Friday will likely be our last 70 degree day of the year.

One thing to watch Thursday night will be strengthening easterly winds. The Cascade gaps could see gusts of 20 to 30 mph, so expect some breezy conditions in those areas.

If you have outdoor plans, Thursday and Friday will be the days to take advantage of the nicer weather!

Cooler on Saturday with showers

Big picture view:

The weather pattern takes a turn Friday night as a cold front moves through Western Washington. Highs will struggle to reach the 60s in many locations, with some areas remaining in the 50s. Showers will be possible throughout the day, and a convergence zone could develop Saturday afternoon or evening near the King-Snohomish County line.

That means some neighborhoods could see a few extra showers while others get a break in the clouds. Keep the rain jacket handy if you're planning to be outside this weekend.

Rain returns Saturday morning for the greater Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

More showers lingering through the weekend

What's next:

Sunday is shaping up to be a cool day, with a chilly start to the morning. Temperatures could dip into the 30s around the South Sound. Sunday looks mainly dry and partly cloudy for most spots.

Monday and Tuesday will bring scattered showers and cool temperatures in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be warm in Seattle, but cooler showery weather returns for the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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