Seattle weather: One last stretch of warm weather

The Brief Western Washington will experience clouds and scattered northern showers through Wednesday before high pressure brings a warm, sunny stretch on Thursday and Friday with highs reaching the mid-70s. A low-pressure trough on Saturday will bring cooler temperatures and light rain, dropping afternoon highs back into the low 60s. A stronger Pacific system is expected Sunday into Monday, bringing steadier widespread rain, potential high-elevation mountain snow above 5,000 feet, and stronger coastal winds.



A weather system moving into British Columbia is brushing western Washington today, bringing more clouds and a few scattered showers.

The best chances for rain are along the coast and near the Canadian border, while much of the Puget Sound region will stay mainly dry and cloudy.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers by the early morning. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s for most spots.

Light scattered rain returns early Wednesday morning to the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

More showers on Wednesday, especially north

Big picture view:

A cold front will weaken as it moves south and east across western Washington on Wednesday. That will keep the shower chances around through the morning hours, mainly along the coast, in the mountains and across the northern part of the Puget Sound area. Wednesday afternoon looks drier with increasing sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Light rain showers will move into Western Washington early Wednesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Welcome warm-up in Seattle to end the week

Local perspective:

High pressure will rebuild over the region Thursday, setting us up for a stretch of drier and warmer weather. Thursday should bring plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 70s for many areas in the central and south Puget Sound. Temperatures will be cooler near the water, with many waterfront communities staying in the 60s.

Friday looks even warmer, as offshore flow develops. Highs across the interior are expected to reach the lower to mid 70s. It should be a great couple of days to enjoy some fall sunshine before our next weather system arrives.

A ridge of high pressure will settle in over the Pacific Northwest on Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cold and rain returns this weekend

What's next:

A trough of low pressure will move toward the region Friday night and Saturday, bringing much cooler temperatures and a return of light rain. Highs will drop about 10 degrees, back into the low 60s.

Widespread rain showers return Saturday to the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday Into Monday: A Wetter Pacific System

By the numbers:

The bigger weather story arrives Sunday and continues into Monday, when a stronger Pacific system is expected to move into western Washington.

This system has the potential to bring periods of steadier, more widespread rain, mainly along the coast and in the mountains. Stronger winds are also possible along the coast, so it's worth keeping an eye on the forecast as the weekend approaches.

Higher elevations in the mountains could pick up some snow above 5,000 feet.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s on Thursday and Friday, but the warm-up will be short-lived. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Problems growing with ‘Larch Madness’ in WA's North Cascades

1 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooting at South Seattle nightclub

Tiger that killed man at wildlife park will not be euthanized, officials say

Longtime Seattle restaurant Pam's Caribbean Kitchen closing Nov. 29

12 killed, over 300 hurt in attack at Saudi airport, officials say

Trump says Russia, Ukraine agree to immediate ‘energy ceasefire’ amid tensions with Zelenskyy

Seattle Kraken surge late to top Capitals in 5-3 victory

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.