The Brief An out-of-control pickup truck crashed through fences and into a duplex near Everett on Oct. 2, causing extensive damage. Deputies say the driver, a man in his 80s, temporarily lost consciousness, causing him to lose control. No one was killed, and both the driver and his dog survived, though homeowners are now facing costly repairs.



Residents in the Everett area feel twice as lucky to be alive after an out-of-control truck slammed into two homes.

The backstory:

They say it happened Oct. 2 near Southwest 1st Avenue and 112th Street Southwest, and it's a miracle that nobody was killed.

The truck appeared to leave busy 112th Street and drove through a neighbor's driveway, taking out their chain-link fence before crossing 1st Avenue, busting through a wooden fence and hitting a duplex condo.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Damage left behind after a truck crash at a duplex near Everett on Oct. 2, 2026.

What they're saying:

"The truck came from that main road," said Ruxana Kahn, the homeowner.

Ruxana Khan was at work when the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and her brother called her with the shocking news.

"It crashed this wall right here," Kahn said.

A truck had torn through her wooden fence, and then bounced through the landscaping before busting into her house.

"He took one of my plants out too," Kahn said. "His track marks are right here, so he went all the way through into my garage."

After the truck smashed through the garage, the truck bed could be seen hanging out of the home. While things looked pretty bad on the outside, inside it was much worse.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Ruxana Khan looks over the damage left by an out-of-control truck crash.

"I don’t know what kind of speed he was going on to crash into this," Kahn said.

The truck took out the family's new shelving in the garage. Following the crash, it looked like a bomb went off. The truck only came to a stop after it broke through the opposite wall, smashing into the neighbor's car on the other side of the garage duplex.

"The car was moved towards the wall and he had a swell on the other side of the wall as well," said Kahn. "I was devastated.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says South County deputies responded. They say the driver, a man in his 80s, temporarily became unresponsive, causing him to lose control.

"My house like this, 17 years, this is the first time anything happened like this," Kahn said.

A damaged truck after crashing into a duplex condo near Everett on Oct. 2, 2026.

Dig deeper:

Ruxana says family heirlooms that were dear to her heart were also destroyed in the crash.

"I have a lot of things in here, my mother’s memory and stuff," Kahn said.

Though right now she's faced with an overwhelming amount of repairs, she's counting her blessings.

"It could have been worse, it could have gone into my living room and then what," said Kahn. "God forbid if I was inside and then what?"

Ruxana says she does have insurance, but the process is slow. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says both the man that was driving the truck and a dog that was traveling with him survived the crash and both were safely transported home.

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