Tacoma, WA considers job cuts, taxes to address $40M budget deficit

The Brief Tacoma is facing a $40 million deficit for its upcoming biennial budget. The majority of the city's general fund budget is invested in community safety. City leaders are looking to cut jobs, programs and raises rates to address the deficit.



Tacoma city leaders are working to close a $40 million budget deficit by cutting jobs and programs from the city.

What we know:

According to city officials, Tacoma’s current operating costs are double its revenue. The general fund supports payroll, housing initiatives, transportation infrastructure, and community safety programs.

Proposed cuts to Tacoma's safety programs

By the numbers:

Community safety accounts for 60.9% of Tacoma’s general fund budget, totaling roughly $423,952,271. To help close the gap, city leaders are evaluating the elimination of two community safety initiatives.

The proposed cuts target the Community Service Officers program, which uses civilian staff to respond to non-emergency calls, and the HOPE Team, a community-based response group focused on mental health and substance use crisis calls.

So far this year, staff with the CSO program responded to more than 2500 calls, and staff with the HOPE team responded to more than 800 calls.

Layoffs, hiring freezes in Tacoma

Local perspective:

The city is also considering cutting 100 municipal positions. Officials noted that many targeted roles are currently vacant due to earlier hiring freezes, though existing staff members who may be impacted have been notified.

"We’re not just reacting to the short-term crisis like we have in the past, but investing far more into the future in a thoughtful way," said Tacoma Mayor Anders Ibsen.

Proposed revenue increases and public hearings

Dig deeper:

To generate additional revenue, city leaders are considering a 10% increase in paid commercial parking fees. Tacoma is also proposing higher business license fees for companies earning $5 million or more annually.

"This budget acknowledges reality. It’s a tough economy," Mayor Ibsen said. "We have to live within our means too, but it’s more than just cuts. It’s about making the city itself work better to have long-term sustainability for the services people care about."

What's next:

The city will host its first public hearing on the budget proposal on Oct. 27. The City Council is expected to vote on final approval on Nov. 17.

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