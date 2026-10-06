Seattle SuperSonics time capsule hidden since 2008 finally opening; What's inside?

The Brief Seattle’s Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) is preparing to open its new "Sonic Boom" exhibit next March, displaying a portion of its 5,000-piece collection of Seattle SuperSonics jerseys, banners, and artifacts stored since the team left in 2008. Former Seattle Times sportswriter Glenn Nelson is serving as a curator for the exhibit, drawing on his personal history as a lifelong fan and 17-year Sonics reporter to help organize the preserved memorabilia. The upcoming exhibition aims to spark nostalgia for longtime fans while introducing younger generations and newcomers to Seattle's NBA championship history.



When the Seattle SuperSonics left town in 2008, thousands of pieces of the team’s history stayed behind.

About 5,000 pieces of Sonics memorabilia, including jerseys, banners, trophies and other artifacts have been stored at Seattle’s Museum of History and Industry in the years since.

Now, some of that collection is coming back into view as preparations get underway for MOHAI’s new "Sonic Boom" exhibit, set to open next March.

For former Seattle Times sportswriter Glenn Nelson, seeing the collection again has been a trip through both Seattle basketball history and his own.

"It’s sparked so many memories of my childhood or my professional career," said Nelson.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Lenny Wilkens with trophy after arriving at Sea-Tac airport, June 2, 1979. (MOHAI, Seattle Post-Intelligencer Collection, 2000.107.016.12.03)

From Sonics fan to Sonics reporter

The backstory:

Nelson grew up in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood and said basketball was part of his life long before covering the Sonics became his job.

"Growing up he was my childhood idol," said Nelson of Lenny Wilkens.

Nelson found his own way to get inside the arena.

"I started delivering The Seattle Times [papers] so I could buy tickets to the Sonics. Then I went to work for The Seattle Times, covering the Sonics," he said.

Nelson would eventually spend 17 years covering the team as a journalist for The Seattle Times. He covered Nate McMillan’s entire career and left the newspaper in 1999.

Now, as a curator of the upcoming "Sonic Boom" exhibit, Nelson is walking among pieces connected to the players and moments he once covered.

Glenn Nelson (left) discusses the upcoming "Sonic Boom" exhibit at MOHAI. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dig deeper:

The collection includes retired jerseys bearing names familiar to generations of Sonics fans, along with oversized banners that once hung high above the court.

Some are so large that Nelson said organizers are still figuring out how to display them — as long as 20 feet.

Asked about the prospect of those old pieces one day hanging in a new arena, Nelson joked about mixing the Sonics’ past with something new.

"It might look out of place like old furniture that old furniture that you have in your new house," he said.

Old Seattle Sonics jerseys, previously kept in storage, now being prepared for display at MOHAI.

A Seattle Sonics collection unseen for years

Local perspective:

For Nelson, even getting his first look at the stored collection came with uncertainty.

"I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know what was preserved. What would be revealed," he said.

Among the pieces are size 17 sneakers, a larger-than-life image of Squatch and hardware from the team’s past.

The artifacts remained in Seattle after the Sonics were sold and relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Nelson’s feelings about the team’s departure ran deep. He said he was so angry at the time that it changed one of his habits.

"I was mad enough that I have not been to Starbucks ever since," said Nelson.

Now, with talk of an NBA return to Seattle, the collection carries a different weight.

"It’s hitting me on a nostalgic level," remarked Nelson. "Because all these names here represent something really special to me."

Large print of Seattle SuperSonics mascot Squatch.

Bringing SuperSonics history to a new generation

Why you should care:

The upcoming exhibit will give the public a chance to see pieces that have largely remained out of sight since the Sonics left Seattle.

For longtime fans like Nelson, they are reminders of players and moments they experienced firsthand. But Nelson said the exhibit could have a different significance for younger visitors.

"There’s a lot of people who weren’t even born or don’t even know that we have an NBA champion team in our city," said Nelson.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WSP: Woman stabs child after I-5 crash near DuPont, WA

WA ferries cancel multiple sailings due to widespread crew shortages

Washington closes Snohomish River to all fishing

Tacoma police investigating shooting that killed 2

Silent heart threat found in adults under 30 with no known cardiovascular disease

Best pumpkin patches near Seattle to visit this fall

Emanuel Wilson scores 2 TDs as Seattle Seahawks beat Chargers 30-23

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.