Pierce County, WA mom charged after suspected I-5 DUI crash, stabbing

The Brief A 35-year-old woman faces four attempted murder charges after an I-5 crash and alleged stabbing incident in Pierce County. Prosecutors say Janieka Ellington crashed with two children inside, then chased her teenage daughter with a knife and threatened to kill her. Three bystanders, including two soldiers, intervened and restrained Ellington until troopers arrived.



A 35-year-old woman is facing multiple felony charges, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder, following an incident involving a car crash and stabbing in Pierce County on Oct. 5, 2026.

According to charging documents filed Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court by the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Janieka Amber Marie Ellington was formally charged following the incident near mile marker 118.

Soldiers step in after DUI crash

The backstory:

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to reports of an SUV driving erratically shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. Investigators said Ellington crashed into a concrete barrier along I-5, causing the vehicle to land on its side.

According to court records, Ellington told hospital staff and troopers she had been drinking whiskey the night before and was driving with no sleep. One of her daughters told investigators Ellington believed people were following them before crashing the car.

Following the crash, witnesses reported Ellington chased her teenage daughter with a knife while verbalizing threats to kill her. Three Good Samaritans — including two soldiers — intervened at the scene, disarming Ellington and holding her on the ground until troopers arrived.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A JBLM soldier holds down a mother accused of causing a rollover crash and stabbing her child on I-5 near DuPont on Oct. 5, 2026. (Nathan Wilkinson)

What they're saying:

"I just did my part," said Sgt. Ricardo A. Nunez, a 7th Infantry Division U.S. Army soldier stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. "I am glad I was there to help those girls and was just in the right place at the right time. I am also very glad the other two [Soldiers] were there and that we were able to work together."

Charges and aggravating factors

Prosecuting Attorney Mary E. Robnett has charged Ellington with:

Two counts of first-degree attempted murder, alleging intent to cause death by stabbing or cutting.

Two counts of first-degree attempted murder, alleging intent to cause death via a vehicle crash.

Two counts of vehicular assault, alleging reckless driving or operating a vehicle while under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm.

One count of felony harassment (threats to kill).

Court records identify the victims by their initials, Z.D. and A.E.. Prosecutors noted domestic violence enhancements on the charges, alleging the offenses were committed against family or household members.

The state also filed aggravating circumstances, alleging Ellington used a position of trust or confidence to facilitate the offenses and that the victims were particularly vulnerable or incapable of resistance. Additionally, prosecutors noted that child passengers under the age of 16 were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Potential penalties

What's next:

Under Washington law, the attempted murder counts each carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and up to a $50,000 fine. The vehicular assault counts carry up to 10 years in prison, while the felony harassment charge carries up to five years.

Ellington remains subject to proceedings in Pierce County Superior Court in Tacoma.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA ferries cancel multiple sailings due to widespread crew shortages

Washington closes Snohomish River to all fishing

WSP: Woman stabs child after I-5 crash near DuPont

Report: Taxes in Seattle have grown 5 times faster than population

Best pumpkin patches near Seattle to visit this fall

Mackie Samoskevich scores twice as Seattle Kraken blow out Flames 6-1 in home opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.