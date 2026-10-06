WA man arrested for assisting in deadly B.C., Canada school shooting

The Brief Federal authorities arrested 30-year-old James Cody Bryant on Tuesday, charging him with conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country for his alleged role in a February school shooting in British Columbia. Prosecutors state the suspect spent six months communicating with shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar, offering tactical advice, financial aid, and agreeing to livestream the attack that left six people dead at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Investigators say he encouraged the plot on Discord, helped test livestreaming equipment, and even advised the shooter on how to restart her car after she killed two family members at home, allowing her to proceed to the school.



Police arrested a Bellingham, Washington, man on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to aid a school shooter in a deadly attack in British Columbia earlier this year.

Federal arrest in Bellingham, WA connected to Canada school shooting

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington (USAO), 30-year-old James Cody Bryant faces a criminal charge of conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country. Federal prosecutors say he spent roughly six months communicating with the shooter, encouraging the plot and even agreeing to livestream broadcast the February mass shooting that left six people dead and multiple others injured.

Tumbler Ridge Secondary School shooting details

The backstory:

On Feb. 10, 2026, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar killed two people at her home and then drove to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School – which sits about 600 miles north of Vancouver, B.C., near the Alberta border – where she shot and killed five children and an educational assistant.

According to the USAO, the shooter used an improvised explosive device to damage the school and tried to enter classrooms by firing through locked doors. Authorities said 27 others were injured in the attack. Van Rootselaar exchanged gunfire with police before dying by suicide.

What they're saying:

"The Tumbler Ridge Secondary School shooting was a horrific tragedy for that small community and for all of Canada. Indeed, here in the Pacific Northwest we felt the pain of those families devastated by this violence," said Acting U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd. "It is even more profoundly disturbing to learn that a resident of Western Washington had a role in the attack and took steps – providing counsel, technical advice, and money to the shooter planning such a tragedy."

"On behalf of the FBI, I want to express heartfelt sympathy for the victims of this tragedy and their loved ones," said W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. "No investigation can undo the fear and suffering caused by the horrific events of this February or bring these individuals back to their families, school, or community. We mourn with you. We hope the charge announced today demonstrates our commitment to pursue justice for the victims who lost their lives, or were injured, in this shocking act of violence. As part of that commitment, FBI Seattle remains dedicated to working with our law enforcement partners to hold this conspirator accountable for assisting in this terrible affair."

"We remain mindful that no investigative milestone can undo the harm caused that day, but we hope it reflects our ongoing commitment to seeking answers and pursuing all available evidence," says Assistant Commissioner Elija Rain, Acting Commanding Officer, BC RCMP. "I would like to thank the FBI Seattle and the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington for their partnership, professionalism, and commitment throughout this complex investigation. Their cooperation and expertise have been invaluable in advancing the work across jurisdictions and ensuring that all available evidence could be thoroughly examined."

The investigation: Discord chats and conspiracy allegations

Timeline:

Authorities said that shortly after the shooting, investigators discovered Van Rootselaar had been communicating with someone, later identified as Bryant, through the social platform Discord.

Investigators said the two began communicating around August 2025 about her plan to carry out a mass shooting in Canada. In these conversations, Bryant allegedly agreed to assist Van Rootselaar in several ways:

Agreed to record and broadcast a livestream of the murders.

Assisted the shooter on multiple occasions in testing livestreaming equipment to ensure it functioned properly and provided a clear view.

Provided tactical advice on how to increase the carnage and what firearms to use.

Sent Van Rootselaar money to purchase items for the attack, including a lighter used to construct an explosive device.

Dig deeper:

Moments before the shooting, investigators say Bryant confirmed he was receiving the livestream. He also advised Van Rootselaar multiple times on keeping the plot secret by deleting messages and using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) for streaming the video.

Furthermore, authorities noted he repeatedly assured the shooter he would not turn her in and would handle the livestreaming.

Between August and February, Bryant also attempted to talk her out of carrying out the attack. However, he never contacted law enforcement and agreed to handle the livestreaming just minutes before it unfolded.

Assistance and car trouble before the attack

"Even after Van Rootselaar had killed two family members, there was time to intervene before the school shooting," the USAO press release stated. "Van Rootselaar could not get the family car started to head to school. Bryant gave advice about how to get the engine to turn over, allowing the shooter to put the school shooting plan in motion."

Conspiracy to murder people in a foreign country is punishable by up to life in prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release and a live press conference held by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.

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