How to watch UW Huskies vs Purdue

The Brief The Washington Huskies (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) will travel to West Lafayette for the first time in 36 years to face the Purdue Boilermakers (3-3, 2-1) on Friday, October 16, at 5 p.m. PT. The game will broadcast live on FOX 13 Seattle, with radio coverage starting four hours before kickoff on SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM. Additionally, Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is unlikely to start following a rib injury sustained during Friday night's loss to Iowa.



The Washington Huskies will play their second straight Friday game when they visit Purdue for their first trip to West Lafayette in 36 years. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. PT on FOX 13 as Washington (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) seeks to repeat last year’s 49-13 victory over the Boilermakers (3-3, 2-1).

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is unlikely to start at Purdue after suffering a rib injury during Friday night’s loss to Iowa.

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 09: Washington Huskies center Kolt Dieterich (55) waits to snap the ball in the fourth quarter during the college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Washington Huskies on October 9, 2026 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wa Expand

Local perspective:

Keep reading for details on the University of Washington Huskies vs. Purdue Boilermakers game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Washington vs. Purdue game?

The Huskies will play the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, October 16. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. PT.

Where is the Washington vs. Purdue game?

Purdue will host Washington at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What TV channel is the Washington vs. Purdue game?

Friday's Washington vs. Purdue game will air on FOX 13 Seattle, with Dan Hellie and Robert Smith.

What radio station is the Washington vs. Purdue game?

All UW football games will air on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield, with Elise Woodward, former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland, and Dave Mahler on the call. Radio coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM. The broadcast is available on the Huskies Gameday mobile app and the Varsity app.

On Sirius XM, the game will air on FOX Sports (channel 83) and Sports 979 Play By Play (channel 979).

More on the Huskies

The backstory:

After an initial four-game home run, the Washington Huskies face a light home schedule with only one home game across 41 days before hosting Penn State on November 7. On special teams and defense, punter Hunter Green ranks among the top national leaders in punting average, while the defense notably held Washington State without a single third-down conversion in their 2026 opener. Youth and mobility lead the roster as multiple first-year players have already earned starts, and quarterback Demond Williams Jr. became just the third Husky quarterback to reach 1,000 career rushing yards.

What's next:

Following a bye next week, the Huskies will play at Nebraska on Halloween before returning home to host Penn State on Nov. 7.

The Source: Information in this story came from the University of Washington Athletics' website.

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