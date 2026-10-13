Seattle weather: More clouds and slight chance of coastal sprinkles Tuesday

The Brief Tuesday brings mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers, mainly along the coast and northwestern Washington. Temperatures remain cool, with highs in the low to mid-60s and frost advisories in parts of the state. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Thursday and Friday before more rain and breezy winds arrive this weekend.



A weak system will brush the state Tuesday, bringing more clouds and a few sprinkles. Rain that does fall will be light and stay mostly along the coast and in the northwestern interior, with less than a quarter of an inch of rain.

A weak system will move along the coast and north interior Tuesday, bringing more clouds and a few sprinkles.

What's next:

It will be another cool start Tuesday morning, not quite as cold as Monday morning though, with lows in the 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the southwest part of the state and parts of central and eastern Washington.

It will be another cool start Tuesday morning, not quite as cold as Monday morning though. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s, with spots along the coast only reaching the upper 50s. A frosty start for central Washington with sunny skies and mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Looking Ahead:

Skies will start cloudy Wednesday, but more sunshine into the afternoon with milder temperatures. Highs will warm back up into the low 70s Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies. A frontal system will move through Saturday with a few shower chances mainly along the coast and north cascades. A second sytem then on Sunday into Monday, bringing more showers and breezy winds to start next week.

Skies will start cloudy Wednesday, but more sunshine into the afternoon with milder temperatures.

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