Seattle weather: Mild temperatures and morning clouds Thursday

The Brief Thursday starts with low clouds and fog before afternoon sunshine, with highs reaching the low to mid-70s. A weak cold front arrives Friday, bringing light rain, cooler temperatures and gusty winds across Washington. The strongest winds are expected Friday morning along the coast, Strait of Juan de Fuca and Puget Sound waterways.



Morning low clouds and fog again Thursday with mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. High pressure continues through the day, clearing skies into the afternoon with mild temperatures. Our next front moves in Friday, bringing the return of showers, breezy winds and cooler temperatures.

Morning low clouds and fog again Thursday with mostly sunny skies into the afternoon.

What's next:

Thursday will be the warmest day of the extended forecast, reaching the mid to low 70 for the central Puget Sound southward. Highs for central Washington will again reach the low 80s with sunshine.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the extended forecast, reaching the mid to low 70 for the central Puget Sound southward.

A frontal system will cross Washington on Friday, bringing the first round of showers for the month, cooler temperatures and gusty winds at times. The showers will be steadier in the morning hours as it passes through, moving from the north-west towards the south-east corner of the state. The front is on the weaker side with rain totals expected to be a few hundredths of an inch.

A frontal system will cross Washington Friday, bringing the first round of showers for the month, cooler temperatures and gusty winds at times.

Winds will pick up as the front moves through the Pacific Northwest Friday. Strongest winds will be in the morning hours as the front moves through, and peak along the coast, along the strait and along the water around the Puget Sound. East of the cascades will be breezy as well into the weekend.

Winds will pick up as the front moves through the Pacific Northwest Friday.

Looking Ahead:

A few scattered showers linger Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 60s. Sunshine and the 60s continue into early next week. Chance of showers returning Tuesday into Wednesday, but will be watching the forecast closely.

A few scattered showers linger Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds.

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